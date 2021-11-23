Dollar Tree Becomes $1.25 Tree: Prices Rise 25%, Ending 35-Year Streak of Starting at a Dollar

By Rudy TakalaNov 23rd, 2021, 2:37 pm
 
Dollar Tree

Getty Images

Spending a dollar at the eponymously-named Dollar Tree is going to become a thing of the past, the company said Tuesday.

Prices will start at $1.25 beginning in December at 2,000 of the store’s 16,000 locations across the United States and Canada, the company said, citing an “inflationary environment” and other factors. Other locations will follow suit in the first three months of 2022, ending the chain’s 35-year streak of holding prices to their dollar starting point.

“The additional price point at Dollar Tree affords us greater flexibility to manage the overall business, especially in a volatile, inflationary environment, while driving customer loyalty and store productivity,” President and CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement. “In this environment, we believe small-box, value retail is more important than any other retail sector to millions of households.

The Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose .9 percent in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said this month, marking a year-over-year increase of 6.2 percent, the highest rate since 1990.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: