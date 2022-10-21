Dominion CEO Shoots Down Barage of Conspiracy Theories, Reveals Threat He and Family Still Live Under to Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper sat down with the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, for an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, in which Poulos addresses the threats and harassment his employees faced after pro-Trump figures falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Dominion is currently suing right-leaning media networks like Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN as well as individuals such as Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell – all of which Dominion alleges pushed conspiracy theories defaming the company.

"Can you flip votes in the computer system? Can you add votes that did not exist?" @andersoncooper asks Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos. "Absolutely not," Poulos says. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/xdJRiwlts0 pic.twitter.com/Ixl22xmRhW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 21, 2022

Cooper asked Poulos about some of those more outlandish conspiracies in a back-and-forth shared online to promote the interview:

ANDERSON COOPER: Were you associated with the late Hugo Chavez or– JOHN POULOS: Absolutely not. ANDERSON COOPER: Do you use a Venezuelan company’s software that’s been used to steal elections in other countries? JOHN POULOS: Absolutely not. JOHN POULOS: Anderson, I can, I can cut all of this short. We were founded in Toronto i– which is where my family was from. And– and– there’s nothing to do with Venezuela. ANDERSON COOPER: Can you flip votes in the computer system? Can you add votes that did not exist? JOHN POULOS: (LAUGH) Absolutely not.

60 Minutes notes that during the sit down Poulos also revealed the “threat that his own family and employees live under to this day.”

“People have been put into danger,” Poulos told Cooper, “all because of lies.”

Watch the clip above

