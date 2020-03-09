Donald Trump Jr. walked back his claims that Democrats want the novel Coronavirus to kill Americans, now billing his comments as “hyperbole,” in a new Axios on HBO special with CEO of Axios Jim VandeHei.

VandeHei began by reading off remarks Trump Jr. made in late February on Fox News regarding coronavirus.

“For Democrats to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. told Fox News at the time.

VandeHei asked Trump Jr., “Do you regret saying that? Do you believe that?”

“Not at all, not at all,” Trump Jr. responded.

“I think I can talk about it in hyperbole. You know, I don’t know that they want millions of people — but you could see them, there was nothing that Trump could do that could turn his response to coronavirus into, ‘Hey, he did a good job.’”

Trump’s son then pivoted to take aim at The New York Times, citing an op-ed’s entitled, “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus.”

“I’m entitled to speak, I’m entitled to speak, with hyperbole, and I think that drives home the point of what I’m saying,” Trump Jr. continued.

“I don’t actually think that,” he concluded.

