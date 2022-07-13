Donald Trump Jr. went into spin overdrive Wednesday and connected the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the confirmation of the tragic story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and forced to cross state lines to get an abortion.

Many on the right, from the governor of South Dakota to Fox News hosts to the Wall Street Journal editorial board, had dismissed the story as “fake news.” But, after a local Ohio paper reported on Wednesday that Gerson Fuentes, 27, had been arrested for and confessed to the rape, the story went in an entirely different direction on the right.

“An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Gerson was in the United States illegally from Guatemala,” the outlet reported soon after news broke of the arrest.

Fuentes’s immigration status quickly became the focal point of commentary on the right, which led Donald Trump Jr. to go all the way around the world to connect the story to Ukraine and U.S. military aid.

Trump Jr. retweeted a post bashing Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan for being weak on illegal immigration and wrote on Twitter:

So sad. If only we spent a fraction of the $60 billion we sent to corrupt Ukraine to finish our wall and actually enforce our borders this bullshit wouldn’t happen!!!

So sad. If only we spent a fraction of the $60 billion we sent to corrupt Ukraine to finish our wall and actually enforce our borders this bullshit wouldn’t happen!!! https://t.co/7Az63l2Z0F — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2022

Others on the right simply deleted their original posts calling the story “a lie” – like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Trump Jr. clearly not one for such subtly instead decided to spin the news to attack U.S. support for the Ukrainians who are on day 141 of trying to fight off Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of their country, which has left scores dead on both sides.

A 10-year-old girl was raped in @Jim_Jordan‘s home state of Ohio. Jordan publicly called the story a lie. Then, after the rapist was arrested and confessed, Jordan deleted the tweet without any acknowledgment or apology. pic.twitter.com/ot4SaDtbBz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 13, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com