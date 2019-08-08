Elizabeth Warren Agrees That Trump is a ‘White Supremacist’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is the third Democratic presidential candidate to indirectly call President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” by agreeing that he is a white supremacist.

In a Wednesday interview published by The New York Times, Warren was asked if she “thought Mr. Trump was a white supremacist.” The senator responded in the affirmative.

“Yes,” Warren said. Her reply came “without hesitation,” according to Times reporter Thomas Kaplan.

“He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists,” Warren reportedly added. “He’s done the wink and a nod. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.”

Warren’s remarks came hours after former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke was similarly asked if he believed Trump is a white supremacist, and O’Rourke replied, also without hesitation, “He is.”

And on Sunday, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper “I do. Look, and it gives me no pleasure to say this, but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe, who appeals and is trying to appeal to white nationalism.”

Also on Sunday, O’Rourke was asked “Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?”, to which he replied “Yes, I do.”

The next day, O’Rourke also responded to a similar question by replying “Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist!”

Trump says he is the “least racist person in the world,” but in a recent poll, a solid majority of Americans believe that Trump is racist.

