Earlier today, we reported onreported on Elon Musk’s tweets calling for America to be reopened despite continued concerns about the coronavirus. He tweeted “FREE AMERICA NOW” and said people are under “de facto house arrest.”

Musk was criticized for his tweets and a fair number of people brought up his March 19h tweethis March 19h tweet saying, “Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April.”

Apparently Musk was so fired up after his tweets last night that he went on a fiery rant during Tesla’s earnings call. Per The Verge:

“The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country,” Musk said. “What the fuck!” “If somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great,” Musk continued. “They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do… this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

Tonight in response to a tweet about his rant, Musk tweeted, “Hell yeah!!”

Hell yeah!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Bon voyage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

