Elon Musk Under Fire for Attempting to Publicly Humiliate Disabled Employee Instead of Telling Him If He Still Has a Job: ‘Superlative Piece of Sh*t’

Elon Musk drew outrage for scoffing at a former Twitter employee’s physical disability while demeaning his work for the social media company.

The blow-up began when Twitter designer Haraldur Thorleifsson reached out to Musk to ask if he still had a job after his connection to his work account got cut. Musk responded by granting Thorleifsson permission to break his confidentiality agreement with Twitter to publicly speak about what he did for the social network.

Dear @elonmusk 👋 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

What work have you been doing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly! — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

It’s approved, you go ahead — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

As Thorleifsson attempted to elaborate on his work, Musk responded with skepticism before posting laughing emojis directed at Thorleifsson. Musk then claims “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that.”

Musk followed with “But was he fired? No, you can’t be fired if you weren’t working in the first place!”

– led design crits to help level up design across the company

– was hiring manager for all design roles

– worked on efforts to steer the company away from focusing on power users and on to younger users (because our user base is aging) — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

– Level up from what design to what? Pics or it didn’t happen.

– We haven’t hired design roles in 4 months

– What changes did you make to help with the youths? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

You locked my computer. I don't have access to any pics or docs. If you want to have it opened I can get you things. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Would you say that you’re a people person?https://t.co/kLD9NWHVIT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Figma. All active design projects. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

But was he fired? No, you can’t be fired if you weren’t working in the first place! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

As Musk noted, Thorleifsson is open about how he suffers from muscle dystrophy, which confines him to a wheelchair and has made the use of his arms more difficult in recent years. Thorleifsson joined Twitter two years ago when the company made him an employee after buying out his agency.

Thorleifsson later confirmed his termination from Twitter, which comes after a series of employee purges the company has seen since Musk’s takeover. He reacted to the CEO’s claims by posting a 17-tweet thread about his condition, the timeline of his work with Twitter, and an explainer of how he coped with his physical limitations on the job.

He concluded by saying Musk had shared confidential health information, and he asked Musk “if you are going to pay what you owe me?”

Hi again @elonmusk 👋 I hope you are well. I’m fine too. I’m thankful for your interest in my health. But since you mentioned it, I wanted to give you more info. I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body. Let me tell you what they are: https://t.co/2vb16kP6Yv — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

As for the rest of the Twitterverse, Musk’s skepticism of Thorleifsson’s work ethic didn’t go over well with critics who assessed he was using that as a pretext for discriminating against the disabled. Thus came waves of outrage, plus predictions that Musk is increasing his own exposure to legal blowback.

My god just a superlative piece of shit pic.twitter.com/6Uxir5LEEW — luke (@lukeoneil47) March 7, 2023

Hey fellas, have you ever accidentally disclosed that you factored an employee's muscular dystrophy disability into your decision to fire them? https://t.co/7YeLHR4mM3 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) March 7, 2023

Sure do hope you aren’t creating a basis for a defamation suit here, Elon https://t.co/yJyU6rUPNx — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 7, 2023

He’s reached the “publicly mock a person with disabilities” phase of his Trumpian descent: https://t.co/usuSwkT6iW — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) March 7, 2023

Elon Musk claims Twitter fired @iamharaldur becauwe he “did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing.” Halli has muscular dystrophy, was Iceland’s person of the year in 2022 and was born working class. Just pure lies. https://t.co/skOJL6tL8m — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 7, 2023

Local man confused about disabilities, labor law, and how phones work. https://t.co/osNbURh9fp — SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN 🦬 🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) March 7, 2023

The motion for summery judgment is going to just have a screenshot of this Tweet and a note for the judge to decide whatever is fair. https://t.co/NKx5QXhsi2 pic.twitter.com/rHHoK80k1z — Mason Pelt (@masonpelt) March 7, 2023

this guy could just make smoothies out of his billions and stare into the sunset but instead he spends every day revealing he’s the most disgusting person in the world. https://t.co/VV0DRIuFMu — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 7, 2023

Is Elon trying to get a volume discount on his legal costs??? Disclosing employee medical info, unpaid wages, defamation & retaliation… the employment lawyers are salivating. https://t.co/wsPW4Xlrt9 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 7, 2023

The best part about this tweet is that *every* disabled employee Elon has *ever* discriminated against can use it to help prove a pattern of disability discrimination. Congrats, Elon. You played yourself. https://t.co/MhALym7T0X — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 7, 2023

can’t say I have a lot of respect for someone who mocks a person with disabilities — litquidity (@litcapital) March 7, 2023

Congratulations on helping him prove to a court you discriminate against disabled people. — Paul Lomax (@PaulLomax) March 7, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com