Elon Musk Will Reportedly Begin Mass Twitter Layoffs on Friday

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is set to begin mass layoffs on Friday, according to an email sent to the company’s employees.

The CEO has reportedly been aiming to drastically cut the San Francisco-based company’s workforce of 7,500 people. On Thursday night, the Washington Post published a portion of the email.

“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email to employees stated. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

The move comes a week after the billionaire and Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has floated several significant changes to the platform in an effort to turn the company into a moneymaker. His purchase has been widely regarded as an egregious instance of overpaying for a company.

The Post further noted:

The layoffs decision came after a week-long assessment of Twitter, where Musk and his deputies imposed a product freeze that stopped development on Twitter’s internal projects, brought in Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s code, and left workers anxiously waiting in a vacuum of information on the company’s direction and leadership.

Musk has drawn backlash among users over his plan to require users to pay $8 a month for the famed blue checkmark, which signals an account belongs to the actual person or entity that it purports to.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com