Fox News Anchors Won’t Pay $8 For ‘Embarrassing’ Twitter Check: ‘I’ve Been Looking For a Reason to Get Off Twitter’
Fox News anchors Dana Perino and Kat Timpf agreed on Thursday that paying Twitter to keep their blue checkmarks would be “embarrassing.”
The exchange came after a segment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and new Twitter owner Elon Musk going back and forth about Musk’s new plan to require users to pay to keep their verified status — aka the infamous blue checkmark — on Twitter.
Ocasio-Cortez ribbed the controversial billionaire for asking people to pay for free speech. Musk hit back by pointing out the New York Democrat is selling sweatshirts for $58 online – the proceeds she claims are going to charity.
“Let’s say your blue checkmark looks great, so thank you,” anchor Bill Hemmer jokingly told Timpf.
“Would you pay $8 for it?” asked Perino.
“I think it’s embarrassing to pay $8 for it,” shot back Timpf.
“I do too. I don’t think I’m going to do it,” added Perino, concluding, “I’ve been looking for a reason to get off Twitter.”
“I mean, maybe this could be it,” Perino quipped.
“I don’t think I would pay for it,” replied Timpf. “If someone you know, if this company paid for it for me, then sure. But I think that’s like it’s embarrassing to be like. Yes, yes. It’s so important to me that I spent this money.”
“Jesse, he wants to expense it,” jested Hemmer, referring to Fox News anchor Jesse Watters.
“Yeah, that’s what I heard. I was like, not a bad idea,” Timpf added as they laughed.
“See if that gets through,” she concluded.
Watch the full clip above via Fox News
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com