Evacuation of Second Gentleman Caught on Tape After Bomb Threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated from a high school in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School in northwest Washington, D.C., partaking in an event to commemorate Black History Month when a Secret Service agent suddenly approached him and said something along the lines of “We have to go,” according to Spectrum News DC national politics reporter Austin Landis.

The moment of the Second Gentleman being escorted about by the Secret Service was caught on audio by Landis, who was reporting on the visit for the White House press pool, which reports on the movements and moments of the president, vice president, First Lady and Second Gentleman in circumstances where it is spatially impossible to accompany large numbers of members of the media.

It’s somewhat hard to hear, but the clip begins after about 5 minutes of conversation, and you can just hear a question being interrupted.

Here’s the current scene outside Dunbar High School as D.C. police work to clear it after a bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/k2Q2378Onf — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) February 8, 2022

Emhoff’s communications director, Katie Peters, tweeted, “U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”

U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work. — Katie Peters (@KatiePeters46) February 8, 2022

Below is a second bit of audio, DCPS spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez talking to the press pool about the situation:

