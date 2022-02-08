Congresswoman Claims GOP Rep. Said ‘Kiss My Ass’ When She Asked Him Not to Touch Her

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) said on Twitter that Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) made a less than gentlemanly comment to her at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Beatty claimed that when she asked Rogers to put a mask on while boarding the train under the Capitol, he responded by poking her in the back and telling her to get on. When she asked Rogers not to touch her, Beatty said he replied, “Kiss my ass.”

She tweeted about the alleged incident and even put Rogers on blast by including his Twitter handle.

🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

Rogers is currently the second-longest serving Republican member of the House, having taken office in 1981. Beatty has served in the House since 2013 and is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. She castigated the congressman in a follow-up tweet, saying it’s “the kind of disrespect we’ve been fighting for years.”

Beatty said Rogers’ actions speak to a broader problem with House Republicans.

This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe. (2/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

Beatty then told Rogers “when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

.@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me. (3/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

As with other parts of the country, masking has been a contentious issue at the Capitol. Several GOP House members have skirted the chamber’s rules governing mask-wearing. Perhaps the most notable case is that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has repeatedly flouted the rules. As a result, she has incurred nearly $90,000 in fines.

“I’m up to almost $90,000 in fines because I believe as a representative, in order to represent the people, I have to be willing to do it myself,” she said in January.

Rogers’ office did not respond when Mediaite asked for comment.

