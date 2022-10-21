‘Everybody And Their Brother Has Investigated Hunter’: Dr. Jill Biden Defends First Son in Exclusive NBC Interview

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden defended First Son Hunter Biden in a new interview, expressing unequivocal belief in his innocence of crimes and pointing out that he’s already faced intense scrutiny without result.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News — reported by Peter Nicholas, Carol Lee, and Mike Memoli — Dr. Biden said the prospect of Hunter being investigated doesn’t faze her:

She said she’s not deterred by another vitriolic campaign or the prospect of Republican-led investigations into her family should the GOP win control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. And she was adamant that her son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation and is a potential target of congressional probes, has broken no laws. “Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” she said in her East Wing office. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

The First Couple’s only surviving son has become a lightning rod for the president’s opponents, who got a boost when it was reported that agents investigating Hunter think they’ve gathered “sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase” — while others don’t see the prospect as all that likely or serious.

For example, Fox News anchor Bret Baier downplayed the significance of the report, agreeing that “these charges are nothings” if that article is to be believed.

The first lady’s comments, while brief, fit with President Joe Biden‘s recent foray into the issue. During the first episode of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, Biden defended his son in greater detail than he has previously, telling host Jake Tapper “I’m proud of my son,” and that “I have great confidence in my son. I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

