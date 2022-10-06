JUST IN: Feds Reportedly Believe They Have ‘Sufficient Evidence’ to Charge Hunter Biden With Crimes

There’s “sufficient evidence” to charge President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement surrounding a gun purchase, reported The Washington Post on Thursday, citing “people familiar with the case.”

The decision whether to file charges will be made by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

Post reporters Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein wrote:

The investigation into Hunter Biden began years ago, and became a central focus for then-president Donald Trump during his unsuccessful 2020 reelection effort. Initially, the investigation centered around Hunter Biden’s finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work. Over time, investigators with multiple agencies focused closely on whether he did not report all of his income, and whether he lied on gun purchase paperwork in 2018, according to the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. Agents determined months ago they had assembled a viable criminal case against the younger Biden. But it is ultimately up to prosecutors at the Justice Department, not agents, to decide whether to file charges in cases where prosecutors believe the evidence is strong enough to lead to a likely conviction at trial.

An attorney for Hunter Biden, Chris Clark, alleged that investigators have been leaking about the matter.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” he said in a statement to the Post. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”

Hunter Biden has come under fire, namely from the Right, over his laptop that allegedly showed he had controversial business dealings in Ukraine and China. Former President Donald Trump sought dirt from Ukraine on Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for U.S. military assistance – leading to Trump’s first impeachment, where the Senate acquitted him.

