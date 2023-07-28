Ex-Trump Lawyer Has One Response To Poppy Harlow’s Grilling Over ‘Strong’ New Charges on CNN: NOPE!

Former Trump lawyer David Schoen got a relentless grilling from CNN’s Poppy Harlow over the new Trump charges, and responded with a consistent refrain of denial.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump: one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations that Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow confronted Schoen with devastating commentary after devastating commentary about the strength of the case against Trump and the evidence backing it up — to which Schoen responded with denial after denial that there’s anything to it:

POPPY HARLOW: Your words to me, to us on June 8th. Before this, you do not believe in any way that Trump knew or believed he was doing anything wrong or illegal. You’ve read the superseding indictment. Do you still believe that? DAVID SCHOEN: Yes, I do 100%. And I hope that Mr. Hurd is not a lawyer because he seems to have forgotten about the presumption of innocence. It’s very important that we keep that in mind. These are just allegations, and it’s very easy to get a witness to say anything, quite frankly. POPPY HARLOW: We don’t know Trump’s defense. That’s correct. But these are very detailed allegations, documents that they have. In a superseding indictment the prosecutors say that they have about that Iran document about attack plans that you hear on the audiotape that CNN obtained, that he is showing it to multiple people with no right to see it, right, with no classification clearance. You also have surveillance video, it appears, from this on page four, the superseding indictment that prosecutors allege that he attempted to have deleted security camera footage at Mar a Lago to conceal information from the FBI and grand jury. And this allegation is that it happened after the subpoena for that footage. DAVID SCHOEN: What I would say is, very importantly, I think what we have here let’s take, for example, the alleged deletion of the video. We have a he, that Nauta said, that Trump said. We have rules of evidence for very important reasons. To assure some level of reliability. Remember, in this process, the government has all of the leverage. … POPPY HARLOW: I’m interested in the fact that Ty Cobb, who is a lawyer in the Trump White House, what he said to Erin Burnett last night, because he totally disagrees with you. Here’s what he said. TY COBB: I think this original indictment was engineered to last a thousand years and now it will last. The superseding indictment will last to antiquity. POPPY HARLOW: Why do you think he is so wrong? Why would you be so confident if you were Trump’s defense counsel in this? DAVID SCHOEN: I don’t even know what he means, quite frankly. I’m actually. POPPY HARLOW: He means it’s strong.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

