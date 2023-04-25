Tucker Carlson’s Ex-Booker Says He Was ‘Set’ On Finding An ‘FBI Person’ to Blame For January 6th

Abby Grossberg, the former booker for Tucker Carlson Tonight who is suing Fox News for discrimination, joined MSNBC on Tuesday to discuss the culture on the hit show in the wake of Tucker Carlson being fired on Monday.

“What is it about the culture at Tucker?” began host Nicolle Wallace.

“Because, listen, as someone who covers him and has covered, covers him as a force that threatens democracy until Friday night, it falls in this category: shocking, not surprising. What was for you as someone inside Fox shocking about the culture at Tucker coming from Maria’s show?” Wallace asked Grossberg, who left Maria Bartiromo’s show last year to work for Carlson.

“It was very out in the open. What you see is what ends up on air. People are believers who are there,” Grossberg replied, adding:

I was really, I found it difficult to cover the kind of stories that they wanted me to cover. I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe I should have. That’s what some people say. But for example, right toward the end of my time there, when the January 6th tapes were coming out, Tucker was very set on finding an FBI person who was implanted in the crowd and spinning this conspiracy that they were ultimately the ones responsible for the Capitol attack, not Fox News, as they’re about to go into the Dominion trial, that it was really the FBI that set up this thing, not Fox telling the American people that the election was rigged and the voting machines did it. And when I went back to them and said, look, there’s no conspiracy theory here, I called this attorney that’s representing one of the Proud Boys, and he flat out told me on two occasions, ‘There is no conspiracy. Get away from this stuff. This is dangerous. Tell Tucker to stop. I’ll come on your show and represent my client. But I absolutely will walk off if he asks me this.’

“And the response was, well find somebody else. Tucker is really intent on this and that wore on my mental health, too, because by that time I had really begun to connect the dots that the programming that we were putting on the air every night was not just generating business, but also generating hatred in the audience. And after January 6th, I had this wake-up moment that this is hurting people. People are getting angry and people are acting out on that anger. And this is not okay. And I don’t want to be part of that,” Grossberg concluded.

“I guess some people who have kept an eye on what he’s done would say that. You might have known that before. Right. You go to work for Tucker in 2022,” Wallace followed up.

“Yes,” Grossberg replied.

“And sort of what is it about I mean, do you do you feel like and I want to ask you about the tapes. I mean, did he ask you guys to look through the tapes looking for Mr. Epps? Is that what you’re suggesting or other FBI informants?” Wallace pushed, referencing Ray Epps – a Jan. 6 protester who now lives in hiding after being accused of being an FBI instigator.

“I was not part of the team that looked through the tapes. I prior my story is long, but I had been on emergency medical leave due to the abuse that took place on that show. So when I came back, they knew I had legal representation, so I was not including me in the viewing of the tapes, but they were having me just look for a lawyer of a proud boy that was willing to say that there were FBI informants infiltrating the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers,” Grossberg replied

“And none of them were?” Wallace asked.

“Not that I could find. No,” Grossberg replied.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

