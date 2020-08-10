Dr. Anthony Fauci called for universal mask-wearing and contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that Covid-19 is “disappearing” in an interview with World News Tonight with David Muir Monday night.

Trump has been criticized for repeatedly and falsely suggesting Covid-19 will disappear. In July, Trump said, “I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.” A couple weeks later, he told Fox’s Chris Wallace, “I’ll say it again, it’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.”

“No, it’s not,” Fauci said responding to Trump’s erroneous claims. “…I mean, all you’ve got to do is look at the data, David. The virus is telling us what it can and will do if we don’t confront it properly.”

Fauci also advocated for universal masks in schools when shown several images of crowded hallways in schools in states like Georgia. He has encouraged in-person school re-openings because of the “negative downsides” of learning disadvantages for young kids, but called the pictures of packed schools “disturbing.”

“There should be universal wearing of masks,” Fauci said. “There should be the extent possible, social distancing, avoiding crowds, outdoors always better than indoors, and being in a situation where you continually have the capability of washing your hands and cleaning up with sanitizers. When I see sights like that, it is disturbing to me.”

“The issue is local mask-wearing is going to be decided at the local level,” Fauci continued. “I feel that universal wearing of masks is one of five or six things that are very important in preventing the upsurge of infection and in turning around the infections that we are seeing surging.”

Currently, the country is still seeing nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases every day and in the past seven day has averaged nearly 1,000 daily deaths.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]