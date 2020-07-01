comScore

‘Insane’: Trump Ripped for Saying in New Interview He Thinks Coronavirus Is Going to ‘Just Disappear’

By Josh FeldmanJul 1st, 2020, 4:27 pm

In the past few months, President Donald Trump has expressed that he thinks coronavirus will eventually just “go away,” even saying at one point, “Eventually it’s going to go away. The question is will we need a vaccine. At some point it’s going to probably go away by itself. If we had a vaccine that would be very helpful.”

He reiterated that belief in a new interview with Fox Business’ Blake Burman Wednesday.

“I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” Trump said.

“You still believe so? Disappear?” Burman asked.

“I do. I do, at some point,” the president reiterated. “And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

The president was again lambasted for that claim:

