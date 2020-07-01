In the past few months, President Donald Trump has expressed that he thinks coronavirus will eventually just “go away,” even saying at one point, “Eventually it’s going to go away. The question is will we need a vaccine. At some point it’s going to probably go away by itself. If we had a vaccine that would be very helpful.”

He reiterated that belief in a new interview with Fox Business’ Blake Burman Wednesday.

“I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” Trump said.

“You still believe so? Disappear?” Burman asked.

“I do. I do, at some point,” the president reiterated. “And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

The president was again lambasted for that claim:

Mr. President, drinking bleach and injecting Lysol won’t make it disappear. https://t.co/ZMchGWGX9W — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 1, 2020

Even the Fox Business dude was like, “you sure about that?” https://t.co/jhk3nhIzGh — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 1, 2020

Trump said this exact same thing back in March, and since then we’ve had ~130,000 deaths and rising cases. It’s insane to pretend it’s going to just go away and disappear when Trump is holding rallies where he doesn’t even require masks. https://t.co/gpiqImgFpP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 1, 2020

Trump said the virus would ‘disappear’ when the US had, by his count, 15 cases in February. Total confirmed US cases to date are 2.7 MILLION and rising fast. And he says the same thing today. It’s the definition of insanity. https://t.co/vU8Q4yyIzb — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 1, 2020

TRUMP tells Fox Covid will disappear. Previously: 2/10: it will go away in April

2/26: close to 0 in couple days

3/31: it will go away, hopefully at the end of the month

4/29: it’s gonna leave

5/8: this is gonna go away w/o a vaccine

6/16: even w/o [a vaccine], it goes away — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 1, 2020

Trump to Fox Biz: “I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to, sort of, just disappear, I hope.” Just disappear. More than 2.5 million cases & 129,000 deaths in the United States and the president thinks it will “disappear.” — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 1, 2020

Did he really just say this today?

“Just disappear”? Is he trying to drive his approval ratings into the 20s? https://t.co/4aggvSPrsE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 1, 2020

I saw this tweet several times in my feed and I just realized this isn’t the old quote from back in February https://t.co/DTfqk1DgSr — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 1, 2020

