FBI Releases New Video from Capitol Riots Showing Attacks on Law Enforcement

The FBI has released new videos from the Capitol riots trying to identify suspects at the scene.

Both videos show individuals attacking law enforcement, one of whom is wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

“Suspect #106 is shown attempting to rip off an officer’s gas mask, then picking up a tactical baton and hitting officers with it,” the FBI statement reads. “Suspect #134 is seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.”

They’re seeking information on numerous as-of-yet unidentified individuals who were involved in the riots on January 6th.

The new videos were released hours before the House of Representatives is set to vote on legislation to create a 1/6 commission. A number of key Republicans have come out against it, and House GOP leadership recommended members vote against it.

Former President Donald Trump, who has continued pushing numerous baseless claims about the 2020 election, said the commission is a “Democrat trap.”

