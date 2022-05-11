Fired Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Drops Defamation Suit Against CNN and NPR

Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry has dropped a defamation lawsuit against CNN and NPR over their reporting on his exit from the network.

Henry, a former fixture at Fox News, was let go in 2020 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

After his firing, NPR’s David Folkenflik reported network executives were warned not to elevate Henry to top positions:

NPR has learned that Henry was given more prestigious roles by the network despite a colleague’s warning to top executives that doing so could damage Fox’s efforts at reforming its workplace culture. Numerous executives and on-air stars had been forced out after facing a blizzard of sexual harassment accusations in recent years.Several former colleagues tell NPR that Henry repeatedly pursued younger female staffers during his time at Fox.

Henry sued over Folkenflik’s report.

Henry also sued his former Fox News colleague, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, and network chief media correspondent Brian Stelter over their reporting of his ouster.

He alleged reporting about his termination was motivated by a personal bias.

Folkenflik announced on Twitter Wednesday that the defamation suit had been “voluntarily dismissed.”

Here’s a copy of the voluntary dismissal in which NPR and CNN agreed to bear their own court costs. It is dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning Henry cannot refile a case against any of us on these or related grounds. pic.twitter.com/Yb3obyFjbV — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) May 11, 2022

Fox News announced in June of 2020 Henry was fired after a third-party investigation into old sexual harassment allegations.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” the network told employees. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”

In 2016, Henry was taken off the air by the network amid allegations he had an affair with a “Las Vegas hostess.” Henry was married at the time.

Prior to joining Fox News in 2011, he worked for CNN. Henry is currently employed by the conservative platform Real America’s Voice.

