Great Briefing, Dismal Debut, Durbin Dissents | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Correspondents Ed O’Keefe

& Mary Bruce

CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe and ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce grilled White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over President Joe Biden‘s use of the phrase “Ultra-MAGA,” asking who thought it up and “Why the need to kick it up a notch? MAGA wasn’t enough?”

On the heels of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it takes effect, President Biden has taken to ripping current Republicans as “Ultra-MAGA” over a raft of issues that include abortion rights, tax policy, and programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Bruce and O’Keefe teamed up to drill down on the phrase, First was Bruce, who asked who thought it up and why the existing phrase “MAGA” was considered insufficient.

“Who came up with this phrase ‘Ultra-MAGA’? Why the need to kick it up a notch? MAGA wasn’t enough? I mean, why now use this phrase?” she asked.

Next, O’Keefe picked up the line of questioning by asking Psaki if Senators Rob Portman, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney would fit the designation.

The topic, and the answer to their questions, were a big hit as news, especially on social media. The questions managed to address something that both sides of the political divide would want answers to, albeit for different reasons.

In short, exactly what people want and expect from a White House reporter.

Or two.