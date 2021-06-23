First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol Receives Probation

Nearly 500 defendants have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol seige, and now the first of those has been sentenced.

In the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution. Lloyd, 49, admitted to entering the Capitol during a riot in which a mob breached multiple security perimeters and stormed the building as lawmakers inside were certifying the 2020 presidential election. The rioters’ aim was to overturn the election results, which then-President Donald Trump had falsely claimed were fraudulent and that the election had been stolen from him. Earlier in the day on January 6, Trump held a rally and suggested that attendees march to the Capitol and “show strength.”

Prosecutors said Lloyd did not engage in any violence or destruction of property. Nor did they suggest she had planned to enter the Capitol ahead of time.

“Legally, I could give you the six months,” Judge Royce Lamberth told Lloyd. “But is that what really we want our judiciary to do?”

Lamberth said he was giving Lloyd a “break” and said he did not want her sentence to signal that it would be the norm for other sentences related to the Capitol riot. Lloyd had been invited by her hairdresser to hear Trump speak on January 6.

In other insurrection news on Wednesday, Graydon Young pleaded guilty to federal charges. Young, 54, is an alleged member of the Oath Keepers who agreed to cooperate with authorities, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. Estimates read at his hearing suggest he may face a prison sentence of at least five years.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com