Former Trump Anti-Semitism Envoy Blasts Ex-President For Promoting ‘Disgusting’ Anti-Semites

Elan Carr, who served under Donald Trump as U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, has blasted the former president for meeting last week with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views,” he tweeted on Monday.

No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views. — Elan Carr (@ElanSCarr) November 28, 2022

Carr is not the only former Trump administration member to condemn the Mar-a-Lago dinner.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” tweeted David Friedman, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Israel under Trump. “I condemned Barak [sic] Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.”

I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 25, 2022

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com