Fox Chief Lachlan Murdoch Slams Americans Over Poll Saying Half Would Not Defend Country From Invasion

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch condemned Americans after a recent poll found that roughly half would not defend the United States if invaded.

Murdoch made the comment during a recent speech at Australia’s Institute of Public Affairs, which liberal watchdog group Media Matters shared on Twitter.

Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch uses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to attack the NY Times’ 1619 Project Transcript: https://t.co/EgyMDM3SQm pic.twitter.com/KaAe3XKbES — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 31, 2022

Murdoch, CEO of the parent company of Fox News and son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, began by condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine were living in an emerging democracy, embracing their post-Soviet sovereignty, working hard to achieve their economic and political aspirations, when Russia decided to snatch that future away from them,” he said. “Ukrainians also know that their country is not perfect, and yet tonight, they continue to fight and to die for their sovereignty, their identity, and their most basic of freedoms.”

Murdoch went on to say it has been “heart-wrenching to watch” Ukrainians defend themselves against Russian soldiers amid the invasion.

“And so I was shocked when a respected poll in the United States last week revealed that a bare majority of Americans would defend their country if invaded in a similar way,” he added. “Could it really be that the America which fought not just a bloody war of independence from a foreign empire but also an even bloodier and more nationally defining civil war of emancipation not long after?”

A Quinnipiac poll released earlier this month found that 55 percent of respondents would “stay and fight” if America were invaded by Russia, while 38 percent said they “would leave the country.”

He then questioned if the U.S., which he called an “exceptional country,” is “now so politically divided that barely half of its citizens care deeply enough for its values that they would fight for them?”

“The damage done to the American psyche through unrelenting attacks on its core values and via the destructive rewriting of history is very real,” he continued.

Murdoch then hit at the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” for polarizing the nation because it claimed “American exceptionalism” has been “racist from inception.”

