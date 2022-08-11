Fox News Contributor Warns of ‘Dangerous’ Rhetoric After FBI Shooting: ‘We Have to be Very Careful How We Denigrate These Agents’

Fox News contributor Ted Williams commented on Thursday’s shooting at an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, which led to a standoff and a manhunt, and connected the event to the rhetoric surrounding the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Oh, I can tell you, we are in a very volatile time. It seems as though there is not the respect that a given law enforcement officer has been in the recent days. We’ve had a great deal of disrespect that has been shown, I believe, to the FBI,” began Williams, who is a former D.C. police detective.

“For them doing their job on the raid at Mar a Lago, in which they carried out, and as a result of that, we’ve had a great deal of rhetoric that is put FBI agents are in the bull’s eye of many people around this country,” continued Williams who is now a nationally renowned criminal and civil trial attorney.

“And I think that’s very dangerous,” he added.

“I think that we on television and in the communication businesses we have a duty, should I say, to be very careful of what we say that may drum up someone to do something or like may very well have been done here in Ohio or this situation could have turned out a great deal worse,” he warned.

“So I’m I’m happy that as of this time, from what I’ve been told, that no one has been harmed,” Williams continued.

“There was gunfire there and that was the exchange. But we have to be very careful how we denigrate these are agents, specifically FBI agents, who in the Trump case down in Mar a Lago was only doing their job,” he concluded.

