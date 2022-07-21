Fox News Doc Praises Vaccines, Says Biden’s Covid May Have Caused ‘I Have Cancer’ Gaffe

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel praised vaccines and said that President Joe Biden‘s Covid diagnosis may have been responsible for misstatements during his last speech.

Minutes after the news broke that Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning, Siegel was a guest on America’s Newsroom to give commentary about the story.

Siegel began by contrasting the serious illness that former President Donald Trump suffered with the likely less serious time that the vaxxed and boosted Biden will have, despite his age and underlying medical conditions.

“He had two vaccines. He had two boosters. You know, we have Paxlovid, which, as you mentioned, he’s getting, his symptoms are mild congestion. So even at his age, 79 and a half years old, the chances are he’s going to do very well. That shows you how far we have come. And he has underlying medical conditions. As you know, he has heart disease, atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia. He’s got to be very carefully watched here because of his age, because of his underlying heart disease. But we have tools now that we can use that we didn’t have before, and they work,” Siegel said.

Minutes later, anchor Bill Hemmer asked if there may have been some medical wisdom to the much-publicized “fist-bump” with Saudi leader MBS. Siegel told him there was not, but also speculated the Covid diagnosis might explain Biden’s misspeak and other difficulties during Wednesday’s speech:

Bill, the fist bump is not going to prevent spread at all. I think that in close quarters, inside, a high quality mask helps. And I think that obviously not exposing people by not going out and getting frequent testing helps. So those are key issues. Another point I want to comment on that Bret just made, that I was thinking too, was yesterday when he had all that confusion about cancer and that, that garbled speech, it’s very well likely, looking back on that, that he was already suffering from Covid. And Covid causes brain fog and it causes a certain amount of confusion, and that may take a while to clear. So I would be monitoring this to look for fatigue, for fever, fever for problems concentrating, for respiratory congestion, upper respiratory and sore throat are most common. And one more thing with this sub-variant, we’re not seeing the same symptoms that we saw previously. And that’s good news because it tends to affect the upper respiratory, not deep into the lungs. So even at his age with Paxlovid, and there’s a monoclonal antibody available that works against it, he may get that all of those tools help.

Watch above via Fox News.

