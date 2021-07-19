Fox News host John Roberts and the network’s Dr. Marc Siegel endorsed Covid-19 vaccines during a Monday segment in which they aggressively urged their viewers to become vaccinated.

“With this delta variant spreading across the country, we see it’s affecting the stock market right now — how important is it for people get vaccinated, and where can they get more information on where to get a shot?” Roberts asked Siegel in the afternoon segment.

“It’s very important that people get vaccinated!” Siegel replied. “Two shots of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine is still giving you almost 90 percent protection against this, and 95 to 100 percent protection against hospitalization. You can get your vaccine from a local pharmacy. Your physician can tell you where to get it. They are really all over the place, very easy to get a vaccine right now. The public health centers all have it. There are vaccine center still going. We are having a low compliance rate. The delta variant needs to be a wake-up call to get vaccinated.”

Roberts closed the segment by noting that viewers could visit the Vaccines.gov website, which was emblazoned across the screen’s chyron as Siegel spoke.

The issue of who is responsible for Americans who have opted against becoming vaccinated has become more contentious in recent days. President Joe Biden said Friday that Facebook was “killing people” due to Americans using the platform to encourage each other not to become vaccinated, though he partially retracted that comment on Monday. “Facebook isn’t killing people, these 12 people are out there giving misinformation,” Biden said, citing a study that found 12 people were predominantly responsible for “misinformation” on social media.

The New York Times took similar aim at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham last week, saying the two opinion hosts and their guests had “questioned vaccination efforts.”

Watch above via Fox News.

