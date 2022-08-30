Fox News’ Gutfeld! Makes History as First Cable Show to Win Late Night for an Entire Month

Gutfeld! became the first non-broadcast network late-night show to defeat ABC, CBS and NBC for an entire month, as it was the most-watched program of its kind during the month of August.

Roughly 18 months into its run in the 11 p.m. ET hour on Fox News, the Greg Gutfeld-helmed talk show topped every program among its broadcast competition.

Gutfeld! averaged 2.19 million viewers for the month, edging out The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS for the top spot. The Late Show finished a close second with an average of 2.15 viewers.

Stephen Colbert had been on top of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC and Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC since January 2017.

In a press release, the network commented on Gutfeld’s historic month:

Fox finished August the third most-watched network in all of TV in prime time. The network trailed only CBS and NBC, and actually bested ABC.

