Fox News Host Slams Tucker Carlson For Jan. 6 Conspiracies After His Ouster From the Network

One of Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News colleagues has called him out on his “bullsh*t” about January 6th in the days after the prime-time host’s ouster.

Geraldo Rivera, recurring co-host of Fox News’ The Five, took to Twitter on Wednesday with some blunt thoughts about Carlson two days after his firing from the network.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody,” Rivera said, “but there is no doubt — as I said at the time — Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullsh*t.’ Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2023

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters besieged the Capitol in hopes of overthrowing the 2020 election, Rivera has held the ex-president personally responsible for the riot, which landed him in sparring matches with his Fox News colleagues on multiple occasions. Rivera hasn’t been afraid to mix it up with his colleagues over political disagreements, but as for Carlson, his abrupt firing from Fox News has prompted numerous reflections about his controversial takes on the Capitol riot.

Carlson has consistently downplayed the violent lawlessness, portrayed the rioters as harmless “sightseers,” and sustained the false claim that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass voter fraud. Fox News could also face a potential lawsuit from Ray Epps because Carlson has repeatedly pushed the conspiratorial claims that January 6th was a false flag, and that Epps was a covert federal agent who was trying to egg on Trump supporters and give the government a legal pretense to persecute them.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com