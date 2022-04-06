Fox News’ Peter Doocy Notes ‘A Lot’ of Hunter Biden Stories ‘Surfacing,’ Asks Psaki if President Would Support ‘A Special Counsel’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if President Joe Biden would support a “special counsel” after noting “a lot” of Hunter Biden stories have been “surfacing” lately.

Doocy’s network has been among the outlets covering new developments in the Hunter Biden investigation, including former President Donald Trump’s attempt to enlist the aid of Russian President Vladimir Putin in producing derogatory information about the First Son and the president.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Doocy noted the recent developments that have led to so much coverage of the story, and asked Psaki several questions about it:

Q Okay. On another topic: A lot of stories about Hunter Biden surfacing this week. So, to ensure the independence of the investigation, would the President support the appointment of a special counsel? MS. PSAKI: Well, first, the President has never had a conversation with the Department of Justice about any investigations into any member of his family. He said that during the campaign, and he will continue to abide by that. So, I would point you to the Department of Justice for any additional steps they would take. They would make those decisions independently. Q Is there any concern that they’re not going to be necessarily seen as being able to make the decisions independently if the White House Chief of Staff is out saying that the President is confident his son did not break the law? MS. PSAKI: Well, that’s something the President has said and certainly we would echo. But in the same answer to that question, Peter — during an interview this week on ABC, Ron Klain also said the Justice Department is independent and they will make their own decisions. Q And the President has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case? MS. PSAKI: Yes.

Watch above via The White House and Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com