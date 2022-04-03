George Stephanopoulos went straight at White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a tense confrontation on ABC.

At one point in the interview — which took place Sunday on This Week — Stephanopoulos delivered a blunt query to the president’s right hand man.

“Is the president confident Hunter Biden didn’t break the law?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Klain’s response was unequivocal.

“Of course the president’s confident this his son didn’t break the law,” Klain said. “But most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process, and something no one at the White House has any involvement in.”

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation over whether he failed to report income on overseas dealings. His past membership on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm has drawn conflict of interest concerns from critics.

With Klain having addressed the legal questions surrounding Hunter Biden, Stephanopoulos turned to the ethical issues at play. The ABC News anchor referenced a Washington Post story this week which laid out how Hunter Biden profited off of deals with a Chinese energy company.

“Is the president confident his family didn’t cross any ethical lines?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“George, the president is confident that his family did the right thing. Again, I want to be clear. These are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. They certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

Watch above, via ABC.

