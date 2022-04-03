Fox News’ Martha MacCallum put Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) under pressure when he refused to directly answer questions about former President Donald Trump’s remarks about Russia.

Cornyn gave a broad interview to MacCallum on Fox News Sunday, which concluded with the anchor questioning the senator about whether it is politically wise for Trump to speak positively of Russia.

“Former President Trump has called Putin a ‘genius’ for the pre-war strategy,” MacCallum said. “He’s also called on him to turn over information that Putin might be aware of about Hunter Biden’s business practices in the region. Do you think that will help him or will it hurt him if President Trump decides to run again?”

“I wouldn’t trust Vladimir Putin any farther than I could throw him,” Cornyn answered without addressing the core question. “I think that’s really the answer because Putin is a killer. He’s a thug. He has a vision of restoring the Russian Empire, the fall of which he said was the greatest geopolitical tragedy in the last 100 years. So I wouldn’t trust Vladimir Putin for a minute.”

“So you think those are unwise comments? Is that fair to say?” MacCallum followed up.

“Well, I just don’t think it’s a conversation worth having,” Cornyn replied.

Watch above, via Fox News Channel.

