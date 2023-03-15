Fox News Reporter Fact-Checks MTG’s Claim ‘Explosive’ Was Found at Border – It Was a Ball of Duct Tape and Sand

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin doused cold water on a claim by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that an explosive was found at the southern border. It turns out it was just a ball of sand and duct tape.

On Wednesday during a Homeland Security Committee hearing, Greene alleged to Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz that an explosive device was found by Border Patrol agents in January. Ortiz did not confirm or deny during the hearing.

Greene also tweeted a photo of the object, which sort of resembles the bombs depicted in old cartoons or, if you prefer, MarioKart.

“Explosive found by Border Patrol Agents Jan 17th,” she wrote. “Not only are the Cartels murdering Americans everyday [sic] through drugs and crime, but now they are planting bombs on our land in our country. Our US military needs to take action against the Mexican Cartels. End this Cartel led war against America!”

Soon after the post, Melugin quote-tweeted the congresswoman to report that a high-ranking Customs and Border Protection official told him the object was not actually a bomb.

NEW: A high level CBP source tells me that this was a fake, and was actually filled with dirt. It was discovered by Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City in the RGV, and while it appeared nefarious, I’m told it did not contain any explosives. https://t.co/x1iWUQ4scZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 15, 2023

“NEW: A high level CBP source tells me that this was a fake, and was actually filled with dirt,” Melugin wrote. “It was discovered by Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City in the RGV, and while it appeared nefarious, I’m told it did not contain any explosives.”

Later, Ortiz himself confirmed on Twitter the “device” was harmless. Afterward, Greene tweeted at Ortiz that “several Border Patrol agents are saying it was some sort of [improvised explosive device].”

“I’m just explaining what I was told today,” she said.

