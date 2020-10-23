comScore

Fox’s Gregg Jarrett Seems to Think Wi-Fi Could Be Conspiring to Thwart His ‘Highly Critical’ Biden Column

By Zachary PetrizzoOct 23rd, 2020, 3:39 pm

Gregg Jarrett Defends Trump, Argues Against Money in Politics

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted on Friday afternoon that after sending a “highly critical” column about Democratic nominee Joe Biden, his internet service cut out. He called the incident “odd, if not curious,” and reassured his followers that he drove to a nearby store to safely dispatch the piece.

“I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected,” Jarrett initially tweeted. “Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column.”

Jarett, a reliable supporter of President Donald Trump, was once an anchor at Fox News. Mediaite reported last year that he had been stripped of that title because of his fringe commentary.

The Fox News legal analyst followed up with additional tweets about how he had to leave his home to catch a signal and fire off more tweets.

“I’m standing in the middle of the street, but will return home now. Don’t want to get run over! So, I won’t be getting communications. Sorry. I’m sure it’s just a communications failure,” he tweeted. “Or not.”

Jarrett didn’t respond to an initial request for comment from Mediaite about who he believes is behind his “curious” internet outage. (In his defense, he could still be offline.)

Journalists made sure to roundly mock the former Fox News anchor for his somewhat absurd suggestion that pro-Biden forces targeted his Wi-Fi at the very moment he was submitting an anti-Biden column.

