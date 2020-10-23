Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted on Friday afternoon that after sending a “highly critical” column about Democratic nominee Joe Biden, his internet service cut out. He called the incident “odd, if not curious,” and reassured his followers that he drove to a nearby store to safely dispatch the piece.

“I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit ‘send’ on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected,” Jarrett initially tweeted. “Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column.”

Jarett, a reliable supporter of President Donald Trump, was once an anchor at Fox News. Mediaite reported last year that he had been stripped of that title because of his fringe commentary.

The Fox News legal analyst followed up with additional tweets about how he had to leave his home to catch a signal and fire off more tweets.

“I’m standing in the middle of the street, but will return home now. Don’t want to get run over! So, I won’t be getting communications. Sorry. I’m sure it’s just a communications failure,” he tweeted. “Or not.”

Jarrett didn’t respond to an initial request for comment from Mediaite about who he believes is behind his “curious” internet outage. (In his defense, he could still be offline.)

Journalists made sure to roundly mock the former Fox News anchor for his somewhat absurd suggestion that pro-Biden forces targeted his Wi-Fi at the very moment he was submitting an anti-Biden column.

gregg i am an IT expert. the way to fix this is to cover your head in tinfoil with an antenna (also tinfoil) sticking out of the top. this acts as a signal boost, almost like a mesh network for your home. once you do this you should be able to post again. https://t.co/vuq55WQrao — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 23, 2020

This happen to anyone else? I tried to open this tweet to read it and I get only a Twitter alert saying, ‘WARNING, THIS TWEET FORBIDDEN ON ACCOUNT OF MALARKEY.” Someone who is good at the Internet please help me with this , https://t.co/fBSC8P60Kw — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column praising extra toasty Cheez-Its my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Probably just a coincidence. But could be Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish, interfering. Drove to https://t.co/FavZhHiF6X — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 23, 2020

Obviously, antifa, BLM and Soros all conspired to jam Gregg’s signal https://t.co/EnmJoqoImB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 23, 2020

Dear editors: This is my explanation next time I miss deadline https://t.co/GBdLzBnmy6 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 23, 2020

This man is paid for his analysis https://t.co/TTs5GHgTI9 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 23, 2020

You guys, PLEASE be careful with this stuff. It’s no coincidence that 2.4 GHz is also a band The Clinton Foundation uses to steal your thoughts through the radio. https://t.co/d1mEp7SE09 — Merlin Mann (@hotdogsladies) October 23, 2020

Score one for the Deep State UFO WiFi Disruption op https://t.co/me7699SDcD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 23, 2020

One of the president’s favorite legal minds is one step away from saying he’s a targeted individual and a victim of gangstalking https://t.co/TB0AQSG78l — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 23, 2020

