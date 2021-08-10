Fox News host Trey Gowdy lambasted President Joe Biden on Tuesday for a “bungled” response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation amid allegations he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

“For sure, the most recent accusations are criminal,” Gowdy said in an appearance with Fox’s Martha MacCallum. “You cannot put your hand on someone’s buttocks or their breasts. That’s a crime. So if, if [the] allegations are substantiated, there would be a criminal prosecution.

“Biden got more questions about Cuomo than he did about this historic infrastructure bill,” Gowdy said, turning his attention to the press. “And I think he really bungled it when he tried to say, ‘Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?’ People have a hard time saying look, ‘We love your bridges. We’re just so sorry you terrorized young women while you were the governor.'”

Biden said at a press conference with reporters on Tuesday that he believed Cuomo had done “a hell of a job” as governor. “I mean both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure, the whole range of things,” Biden said. “That’s why it’s so sad.”

“‘Should he remain as governor?’ is one question,” Biden added. “And women should be believed when they make accusations that … face of them, make sense and are investigated … and the judgment was made that what they said was correct. That’s one thing.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki clarified after those remarks that Biden “made clear you can’t separate personal behavior from other work.”

Watch above via Fox News.

