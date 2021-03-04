Gerald Rivera and Jeanine Pirro got into a heated shouting match on Thursday night, and it ended with the former leaving the latter speechless and sputtering by reciting inconvenient facts and realities about illegal immigration

During a long segment on Hannity, the pair clashed over President Joe Biden’s rollback of many of his predecessor’s border policies, which have included stopping work on the border wall and ending the “remain in Mexico” asylum policy.

Pirro blamed those reversals on an increase in undocumented immigrants and the admittance of asylum seekers, who, she claimed, could take jobs from Americans.

“Don’t want to hear that we need workers Geraldo!” Pirro ranted. “We got 10 million, 17 million, however many million Americans are out of work. Biden invited those people in during the campaign.”

When Rivera tried to break in to counter her claims, Pirro shouted him down.

“I listened to you. You listen to me!” Pirro ranted. “They’ve got Covid. They’ve got all kinds of diseases. They’re being released into the United States! Now, you’re not going to tell me that a governor is going to shut me down and not allow me to do my job and let in illegals because we’ve got a heart? Mexico ought to have a heart! Mexico stopped then and now Joe Biden has convinced [Mexican President Andrés Manuel] Lopez-Obrador to open the door not to stop them!”

Having let Pirro finish, Rivera finally got a word in edgewise.

“In March of 2020, hundreds of thousands of these undocumented workers were deemed essential. ICE and Homeland Security were told to lay off,” he pointed out, alluding to a Trump administration “essential worker” exception granted to migrant farmworkers who are critical to the county’s agriculture system.

As Rivera pointed this out, Pirro’s jaw literally dropped and she began to shake her head in denail.

“Why? Because they were picking our lettuce and our onions and our broccoli, they were feeding America.” Rivera noted.

“Who deemed them essential!” Pirro shot back, not seeming to grasp that it was Trump.

“They were deemed essential workers a year ago, a year ago during the height of the pandemic…” Rivera reiterated.

“Oh, so you’re saying Trump made an exception,” Pirro shouted back, catching on.

“They were deemed essential workers. Are they less essential now than they were then?” Rivera pressed, as Pirro kept yelling.

“No! — Yes!” Pirro said in the same breath, apparently not quite sure how to defend Trump. “We’ve got a pandemic. We have 17 million Americans out of work. We do not need…” Pirro kept on.

“Seventeen million Americans out of work are not going to go back to picking lettuce or go back to the meat packing plant or the poultry processing plant!” Rivera shot back, alluding to studies of “displacement effect” that have found almost no actual impact to native-born workers.

“This is not the refugee landing point!” Pirro said, continued to yell before pivoting to a different talking point. “Look, Geraldo, we can barely afford our taxes now!”

Hannity finally stepped at that point, trying to lower the temperature. “I know how to solve it,” he declared, before listing a litany of Trump-era restrictionist policies.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

