Giuliani Goes Full Jan. 6-Denier, Cites White Nationalist to Claim Left Staged the Attack

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spread the debunked conspiracy theory that Antifa instigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters and quoted notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes as evidence.

Giuliani tweeted out the video, an episode of his podcast Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense, on Monday, writing, “I denounce all violence. But there is a different story to the Hollywood production of #lizcheney and the liar ⁦@AdamSchiff⁩. Watch this video.”

Giuliani’s tweet coincided with the second Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, in which Giuliani pressuring Trump to claim the 2020 election was stolen featured prominently in the testimony of Trump campaign and White House insiders — some of whom claimed Giuliani was intoxicated while doing so.

Giuliani plays a clip that appears to be from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in which an unidentified man says, “We love the police but a few Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.” In the full clip, the man accuses Antifa as being the members of the riot who break into the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani then says, “I believe the gentleman’s name is Nick Fuentes, or Nick Foones [sic] and he makes the point that of the obvious point that this was something that was put together by the ‘left movement.’”

Fuentes is a self-proclaimed white nationalist leader of the so-called Groyper Army. The Groypers are a group on the far-right that “seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Fuentes is an avowed anti-Semite and advocate for the “Great Replacement Theory,” which has been linked to multiple mass shootings that targeted minority groups.

“Fuentes and his America First adherents vocally support the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants, while opposing ‘liberal’ values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the ‘bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed. The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for nonwhite people,’” explains the ADL of Fuentes’ beliefs.

Guiliani continued by riffing off Fuentes’ quote, saying, “It doesn’t, it doesn’t necessarily only mean Antifa it means others that we’re trying to to to do anything they can to destroy any attempt that Trump had to, uh, to rectify the massive voter theft.”

“It was clearly a frame-up like Russian collusion like the innocent Ukrainian conversation on and on and on that means people are expert at trying to frame Donald Trump,” Giuliani concluded.

In this upload, Giuliani cites white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, claiming Antifa initiated the Capitol insurrection and it was “a frame up” https://t.co/aNx171cjKf pic.twitter.com/AOxNLwuLUC — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) June 13, 2022

