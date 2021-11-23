WATCH: Stunning Doorbell Camera Footage Shows Wisconsin Parade Crash Suspect Getting Arrested

A Ring camera doorbell video camera appears to have captured the moment when Darrell Brooks, the suspected driver responsible for the Waukesha parade crash, was taken into custody by the police.

Brooks faces 5 counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the Waukesha Police Department identified him as the driver of the red SUV who killed 5 people and injured dozens more at a Christmas parade. NBC News obtained footage of Brooks after his alleged drive through the parade crowd, and it shows him at the front door of someone’s house, telling the resident he was waiting for an Uber ride.

“I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming,” Brooks says. “Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless.”

Rider told NBC that he just got back from a hunting trip and was watching a football game at the time of the crash, so he didn’t know about the incident just a few blocks away. Rider said he allowed Brooks inside and let him use the phone, but then “I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” so he asked Brooks to leave.

The footage goes on to show Brooks knocking on the door and saying he left his ID inside. Shortly after that, the cops are shown arriving and telling Brooks to put his hands in the air.

Watch above, via NBC.

