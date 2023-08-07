Gold Star Mom Tears Into Biden For Telling Her His Son Also Came ‘Home in a Flag-Draped Coffin’

The mother of a 20-year-old Marine who was killed during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan tore into President Joe Biden on Monday.

Cheryl Rex, the mother of Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, delivered a speech in Escondido, California on Monday, along with other Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed during the Kabul airport attack that left 169 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members dead.

“When Joe Biden, our elected president, entered the room, when he approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife Jill and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,'” said Rex, recounting the hours following her son’s death. “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

As she began to tear up, Rex also recalled “wondering how someone could honestly — sorry — be so heartless to say he knew how I felt a little over 24 hours in learning of my son’s death,” and claimed:

After this encounter, I have never had any personal correspondence, nor has my son been honored or his name spoken by this commander-in-chief, or his administration, on what I feel is because of their failures and poor planning to exit our troops from Afghanistan.

She continued:

I laid Dylan to rest witnessing thousands of people from across our country offering their condolences and support, and again, nothing was brought forth from anyone in our current administration. The anger I held inside on how our 13 kids were not being recognized nationally was becoming prominent. How could so many people pay their respects, but nothing at all from the president of the United States on something he had conducted?

Biden has repeatedly claimed that his son Beau Biden — who served in the Delaware Army National Guard — died in Iraq. While Biden has suggested that burn pits in Iraq may have played a part in his son’s death, Beau Biden passed away at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in May 2015.

Despite this, according to Snopes, Biden has repeatedly stated that his son died in Iraq.

In October 2022, Biden claimed his son “lost his life in Iraq,” while a month later, he remarked, “I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

Watch above via Fox News.

