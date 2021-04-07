New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) denied on Wednesday that he played a role in granting his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to Covid-19 testing.

WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell asked Cuomo about the issue at a Wednesday press briefing in Albany. “The Assembly is looking at the testing issue, and I don’t want to get ahead of them,” Cuomo replied. “But I was not involved in the testing program to that intimate level.

“People who I would meet with and I would be in exposure with, I was aware they were being tested,” he added. “So if you came to see me in my office you would be tested and that applied with my family also.”

Allegations emerged in March that Cuomo sent state health officials to test members of his family for Covid-19 at their homes last year. His brother contracted the virus in March 2020.

Cuomo spokesman Rich ­Azzopardi did not immediately rebut the allegation, saying in a statement last month, that officials had gone “door to door” in certain areas in order “to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional ones.”

“Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it,”Azzopardi said at the time.

The New York Assembly is looking into the allegations as part of a broader impeachment investigation against Cuomo, in addition to charges of sexual harassment and his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths related to Covid-19.

Watch above via Spectrum News.

