Greg Abbott’s Office Snaps Back at Biden Administration ‘Hypocrites’ After Busing Migrants to D.C. on Christmas

The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) shot back at the White House for criticizing his move to bus migrants to Washington D.C. amid freezing temperatures.

Abbott came under scrutiny over the weekend after busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory. The dropoffs were the latest in Abbott’s campaign of transporting migrants to Democrat-led areas of the country, and White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan accused the governor of playing “political games” with his “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott’s office, retaliated in a media statement by accusing the Biden administration of hypocrisy while failing to secure the southern border. Eze also pointed out that the immigrants on the bus signed waivers in multiple languages stating that they agreed to be transported.

“The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief,” said Eze. “Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border — something they continue failing to do.”

Throughout the past year, Abbott has bused thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities in order to politically pressure Democrats and compel them to take greater action on border security. His busing campaign has dropped off migrants in front of Harris’s residence before, but the Christmas Eve buses came under increased criticism — given that the migrants were dropped off without proper clothes while Washington was experiencing bitterly cold temperatures.

