Guilfoyle’s $60k Payday Goes Viral in ‘Trump World’ – Allies ‘Aghast’ According to Maggie Haberman

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman dished on the agita in “Trump World” over Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s $60,000 payday for several seconds of work at the Jan. 6 Trump rally.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol made waves Monday when she revealed to CNN’s Jake Tapper that Guilfoyle was paid “$60,000 for two and a half minutes” of introduction at former President Donald Trump‘s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Haberman painted a picture for anchor John Berman of Trump allies passing around the clip of Lofgren’s revelation as they lament the “retirees” who funded the introduction of her own boyfriend — and noted they shouldn’t have been surprised:

JOHN BERMAN: The committee has found information that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 to speak at the rally on January 6, $60,000 for a speech that was, what, 3 minutes? MAGGIE HABERMAN: If that. JOHN BERMAN: If that, 3 minutes long. And what have you heard over the last several hours since that revelation about how people in Trumpworld feel about this? JOHN BERMAN: So I want to say two things about that. People in Trumpworld are sharing that clip. They are aghast that this is the amount of money that she got for a speech to introduce her boyfriend. They couldn’t really get over, I had one one former adviser say to me, essentially, these were folks who were raising money in small amounts from retirees, telling them this was going to some legal fight that didn’t really happen. And instead, Kimberly Guilfoyle is getting paid. But this is the whole ecosystem. So it’s fine that some people are upset about this. But this is, there’s some level of this that often goes on around Trump, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com