Kimberly Guilfoyle Paid A Whopping $60K For Her Two-Minute Speech at Trump’s Jan. 6 Rally

Former Fox News host and Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for a two-minute-and-thirty-second speech on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, shortly before the attack at the U.S. Capitol, according to a member of the House committee investigating that day.

The committee alleged on at a hearing on Monday that former President Donald Trump raised more than $250 million from his supporters for an “official election defense fund” — a fund that did not exist.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said in an interview with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) on Monday following the committee’s hearing that “there was almost a through-line that you and the committee members thought that some of Trump’s supporters are victims of this, even some of those who got swept up on Jan. 6.”

“That they got grifted by this fundraising appeal that was going out several times a day to raise money for battles in courts that didn’t happen, and also you showed people deceived, talking about why they were there on Jan. 6,” he said.

“Well, people were conned by the former president,” Lofgren said. “They were conned into believing that the election had been stolen and that they should go to the Capitol, as the president asked them to.”

“I think the average donation from those email — false email requests was something like $17. These were people that weren’t rich people. They were conned by the president whose was a Big Lie was also a Big Rip-Off,” she added.

The money went to fund some fairly pricey expenditures, Lofgren said, including a very short speech from Guilfoyle delivered on a day that would turn violent.

Lofgren told Tapper that “Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on Jan. 6. She received compensation for that” and added that it was “$60,000 for two and a half minutes.”

During Monday’s committee hearing, Lofgren said Trump conned his supporters by fundraising of the false claim he won the election. She said that Trump’s team continued to file lawsuits in courts to contest 2020 election results so that the money could continue to pour in.

“President Trump continued to push the stolen election narrative even though he and his allies knew that their litigation efforts making the same claim had failed. It is worth pointing out that litigation generally does not continue past the safe harbor date of December 14th,” she said.

“But the fact that this litigation went on, well that decision makes more sense when you consider the Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics,” she added. “Because if the litigation had stopped on December 14th, there would have been no fight to defend the election, and no clear path to continue to raise millions of dollars.”

Lofgren continued, “Mr. Chairman, at this time I would ask for unanimous consent to include in the record a video presentation describing how President Trump used the lies he told to raise millions of dollars from the American people. These fundraising schemes were also part of the effort to disseminate the false claims of election fraud.”

