‘We’re Coming for You, Bro!’ Steve Bannon Loses It on Bill Barr After Jan. 6 Hearings

Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon warned Bill Barr “we’re coming for you, bro” on his War Room: Pandemic show.

Bannon took issue with the testimony of Barr’s played at the congressional hearings by the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Barr was questioned about Trump’s election fraud claims, which he called “bullshit” — and he dismissed other conservatives pushing such theories too, like Dinesh D’Souza who directed the election documentary 2000 Mules.

Bannon accused Barr of “lying” and even smearing Trump supporters like D’Souza with his testimony.

“We’re not going to be blown off by somebody like Bill Barr. Bill Barr, we’re coming for you, bro! You’re sitting there lying about this. If you had any decency whatsoever … you would have reached out to Dinesh D’Souza before you smeared him,” Bannon said.

Bannon then mentioned some potential legal action, though he did not specify what this would be. He warned that the “days” of MAGA supporters and “deplorables” sitting around is over. And the War Room host also blasted Barr for allegedly not investigating the claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election from Trump and others, like Rudy Giuliani.

“We’re going to deconstruct this, and we’re going to rub your nose in it and then we’re going to come after you legally,” Bannon said. “We’re not just going to sit here anymore. The days of the deplorables and the days of MAGA just sitting there and out betters telling us what it is [are over].”

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht, Bannon’s guest, expressed equal — though not quite as fiery — condemnation for Barr over his testimony.

“I was disappointed to see Bill Barr do it, but not surprised,” she said.

Earlier in the episode, she said Barr and the rest of the “Jan. 6 lineup” can’t “handle the truth” about the 2020 election.

