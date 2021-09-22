Haitian Migrants Reportedly Being Released Into US on ‘Very, Very Large Scale’ Despite Biden ‘Mass Expulsion’ Claims

Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas are being released into the United States on a “very, very large scale,” one U.S. official told the Associated Press, despite Biden administration claims about rapid, large-scale expulsion.

The AP reported on Wednesday afternoon that, rather than going to temporary processing and then being returned to countries of origin, a large number of the estimated 12,000+ migrants and asylum-seekers gathered at the Texas site, many under a bridge that connects the United States and Mexico, are being “released’ into the United States with notices to appear.

Citing two sources, the AP report indicates that the scale of this release is massive.

Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official with direct knowledge of operations. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and thus spoke on condition of anonymity, put the figure in the thousands.

The administration and the Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly stated that large-scale operation was underway including “expulsion flights,” but the AP report on Wednesday contradicts that.

A second U.S. official, also with direct knowledge and speaking on the condition of anonymity, said large numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration laws and not being placed on expulsion flights to Hait i that started Sunday.

NBC News adds a first-hand account.

For Haitians hoping to get to the United States, the administration’s decision to release many people is a welcome relief. Three hours after leaving the makeshift camp under the International Bridge with his pregnant wife, Mackenson Veillard stood outside a gas station in Del Rio, Texas waiting on a Greyhound Bus to take the couple to a cousin who is living in San Antonio.

The AP adds that while the criteria for who gets released into the United States and who goes on an “expulsion flight” is unclear, there is a priority on single adults for the latter.

The report comes after several days of controversy over the methods being used by border patrol.

Watch the clip above, via KHOU in Houston.

