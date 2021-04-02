Hannity Fires Back at ‘Weak, Timid’ Boehner: Always Reeked of ‘Cigarette Smoke and Wine Breath’

The new book from former Speaker John Boehner apparently has a lot to say about conservative media, including figures like Mark Levin, the late Roger Ailes, and Sean Hannity.

In an excerpt released Friday, Boehner calls Hannity “one of the worst” and details a conversation the two apparently had in 2015 about Hannity going after him. As Boehner tells it, the conversation was argumentative and he called the Fox News host a “nut.”

Hannity took to Twitter to hit back at Boehner, calling him “one of the worst Republican speakers in history.”

He called the former Republican leader “weak” and “timid” and even remarked, “There was not a single time I was around him when he didn’t just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath.”

John Boehner will go down in history as one of the worst Republican speakers in history. He’s weak, timid and what’s up with all the crying John? There was not a single time I was around him when he didn’t just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 2, 2021

I’m glad he’s finally found his true calling in life in the “weed industry”. More Monday. Happy Easter all. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 2, 2021

Back in 2014, Hannity repeatedly went after Boehner and said that he was not fighting for the conservative base.

