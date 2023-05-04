CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Notes ‘We’ve Got ZERO Evidence’ As She Asks Schiff About Latest Biden Probe Claim

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins expressed skepticism as she asked Rep. Adam Schiff about a GOP claim of a “bribery” scandal involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, noting “we’ve got ZERO evidence” to support it.

At issue is a new demand by Republicans in Congress for FBI documents involving President Biden and his family. In letters and press releases, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. James Comer demanded a document they say they “believe the FBI possesses” in which an unidentified informant alleges to FBI agents that Biden “engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.”

The subpoena demands all FBI interview documents containing the word “Biden” as well as “all accompanying attachments and documents.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins asked about the demand. Collins prefaced her question to Schiff by noting there’s “ZERO evidence” to the potential allegation, but asked Schiff what he “makes” of it.

Schiff derided Comer and his investigations, pointed out that even Grassley and Comer say they don’t know if the document even exists, or even “what it pertains to”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Oversight chair James Comer is now subpoenaing records from the FBI. He has subpoena power, of course. He claims they could show then Vice President Biden receiving bribes allegedly from a foreign national in exchange for policy favors. I should note the White House has strenuously denied this. We’ve got zero evidence. We haven’t seen anything of what Republicans are talking about. But Comer is coming out and saying, and saying this publicly. Other Republicans are as well. What do you make of that? REP. ADAM SCHIFF: You know, honestly, I don’t think you can put much stock in anything that Mr. Comer has to say because his track record is very poor. When they put before, these so-called whistleblowers, before Congress, none of it has borne out. None of it has represented what they said it would. It’s been a fiasco. And so I don’t know whether this is just pure speculation that they believe there’s a document of an interview, or there are lots of interviews. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any wrongdoing. So I wouldn’t give much stock to this, but I’m not surprised they push out these unsubstantiated allegations. They’ve been doing it for some time. POPPY HARLOW: Do you think the American people deserve to hear from this person and the FBI should answer these questions? REP. ADAM SCHIFF: At this point is just the most rampant speculation. We don’t even know if there is such a document or what the document pertains to. All we have is someone’s representation. And it doesn’t even sound like he knows what it pertains to. So I don’t want to speculate about it.

To Schiff’s point about Comer’s track record thus far, congressional investigations have yielded headlines like “James Comer Gives Less-Than-Airtight Response When Asked If the Bidens Committed Crimes: ‘We Found a Lot That Should Be Illegal’” and “‘Put Up Or Shut Up’: Geraldo Challenges the Right On 5 Years Of Hunter Biden Investigations Uncovering ‘Nothing Remotely Criminal’” and “Fox’s Sandra Smith Presses Top Republican on Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Show The Goods From That?’”

The forms they’re demanding — the FD 1023 — are essentially used to report on tips. It is what agents fill out when a source tells them something that may or may not be worth looking into, or just to make a record of a claim. If a source tells an agent they saw Elvis Presley doing lines in the bathroom of a Costco, there could be an FD 1023 describing that allegation. There are 1023s about the Steele Dossier.

And the document in question is supposed to have been generated in mid-2020, which would mean that the Trump-appointed FBI leadership had access to it for four years and did not act on it.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

