Here’s What Trump Has Had to Say About Rep. John Lewis Over the Years

President Donald Trump spent the hours after news broke of civil rights hero John Lewis’ death tweeting furiously, but while he found time to boost the Dilbert guy, he couldn’t manage an acknowledgement of Lewis’ passing. Given Trump’s history of statements about the iconic congressman and activist, that may be for the best.

As if this writing, Trump has posted a blizzard of tweets since news of Rep. Lewis’ passing broke Friday night, but none were among the messages of grief and celebration that Americans across the political spectrum posted.

In fact, Trump has had very little to say about Rep. Lewis over the years, and when he did, it was always to attack. According to FactBase, Trump has only mentioned Rep. Lewis’ name three times, and all three were rage-tweets over the news that the beloved congressman would be skipping Trump’s inauguration.

On January 14, 2017, Trump tweeted “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Later that day, he added “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

Rep. Lewis’ constituents responded by sending Trump photos that more accurately reflected Rep. Lewis’ district.

A few days later, Trump made his final mention of the congressman, tweeting “John Lewis said about my inauguration, “It will be the first one that I’ve missed.” WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he…”thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in….he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.” Sound familiar! WP”

As it turned out, Trump was correct, like George W. Bush, Trump lost the popular vote (albeit by many more votes), and Rep. Lewis was among members of Congress who skipped the inauguration as a form of dissent.

Rep. Lewis acknowledged as much at the time, and place his feud with Trump in perspective. He was asked why it was important to lose all sense of fear when speaking out, as he did about Trump.

When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, and I saw segregation and discrimination as being unfair. The actions of Rosa Parks, the words and leadership of Dr Martin Luther King Jr inspired me, and if it hadn’t been for Dr King and Rosa Parks and so many others, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.

Trump has “honored” other prominent passings by alternately celebrating and speculating about the decedents burning in Hell, so perhaps it’s best that Trump treat Rep. Lewis they way he did for most of his life, and keep quiet.

