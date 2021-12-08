Hillary Clinton shared a tribute to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Twitter by taking a not-so-subtle jab at former president Donald Trump and his four years in the White House.

Merkel became a private citizen on Wednesday after 16 years as arguably the most powerful elected official in the European Union. She shattered Germany’s so-called “glass ceiling” in 2005 and in 2018 decided against another term.

Olaf Scholz has taken over the chancellorship and has vowed to continue to champion green energy initiatives, social justice and to carry on with the country’s stringent COVID-19 safety measures, Politico reported.

But before Scholz gets his moment, many of those who appreciated Merkel and her influence over European politics and culture made it a point to honor her online. Among those who celebrated Germany’s first female chancellor was Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump in her second bid to become this country’s first female president.

“After a decade and a half in power, Angela Merkel passes on the chancellorship of Germany today,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

In what can only be interpreted as a slight at Trump, Clinton added of Merkel: “She led Europe through difficult times with steadiness and bravery, and for four long years, she was the leader of the free world. Thank you, Angela.”

Clinton on Wednesday also made public excerpts of a speech she said she would have delivered had she won the 2016 election. During a conversation on Sunday with NBC’s Willie Geist, Clinton said she would have offered a message of hope which she will now share with students for the online education platform MasterClass.

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world,” Clinton would have told Americans on Election Day in 2016, she told NBC. “Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: e pluribus unum. Out of many, one. We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an us versus them country. The American dream is big enough for everyone. Through a long, hard campaign, we were challenged to choose between two very different visions for America. How we grow together, how we live together, and how we face a world full of peril and promise together.

“Fundamentally, this election challenged us to decide what it means to be an American in the 21st century. And for reaching for unity, decency, and what President Lincoln called ‘the better angels of our nature.’ We met that challenge,” the former secretary of state said she would have added in a historic speech that never was.

Clinton’s full interview with Geist will air on Sunday on Sunday TODAY.

