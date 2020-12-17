Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripped supporters of President Donald Trump who are currently expressing outrage at Biden Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon’s remark calling congressional Republicans “fuckers.”

O’Malley-Dillon’s remark — made during a recent Glamour interview — in which she responded to criticism of President-elect Joe Biden’s oft-stated desire to work with Republicans by saying “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers,” has sparked expressions of outrage that Secretary Clinton is apparently not trying to hear.

On Thursday, Clinton responded to the controversy by writing, in a tweet, “People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so.”

People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 17, 2020

That sentiment drew hearty agreement from fellow Obama administration alum Stephanie Cutter, who defended O’Malley-Dillon earlier.

As the Democratic nominee in 2016, Secretary Clinton was the subject of many attacks from Trump, including an infamous moment during a debate in which Trump referred to her as a “nasty woman” — an epithet that became a rallying cry. She also created a rallying cry for Trump supporters when she referred to a portion of his base — half — as a “basket of deplorables,” and added “They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]