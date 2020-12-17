Biden Inaugural Official Stephanie Cutter Defends Campaign Manager’s GOP ‘F**kers’ Comment: ‘Jen Just Had the Guts to Say It’

Stephanie Cutter defended Jen O’Malley-Dillon’s remark calling congressional Republicans “fuckers” by asking if anyone disagrees with the substance of her remarks, and asserting that “Jen just had the guts to say it.”

Cutter, an official with President-elect Joe Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee and a longtime senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, took issue with an Axios report that suggested members of Biden’s inner circle are upset about O’Malley-Dillon’s comment, and may even want her to apologize.

“This story is based on one anonymous donor. Really?” Cutter wrote, and added “And does anyone really disagree with the sentiment? Jen just had the guts to say it. Will Republicans prove her wrong? Doubt it.”

Indeed, the Axios report only cites a single unnamed donor, a fact that appears to be reflected in the article’s updated headline, which now reads “Scoop: Top Biden aide’s ‘f–ker’ quote under fire,’ changed from the one Cutter quoted in her tweet.

O’Malley-Dillon — who will be President-elect Biden’s deputy chief of staff — made the remark in a Glamour interview, and technically didn’t call Republicans “fuckers,” but merely refused to rule it out. Asked about criticism of Biden’s oft-stated desire to work with Republicans, O’Malley-Dillon said “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

